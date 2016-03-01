Things aren’t going so well for Cristiano Ronaldo: the Portuguese striker has been filmed

Following a five-game suspension, C-Ron returned to Liga action yesterday, only for his side to go goal-less, and for the former Man United man to look rather listless.

Real Madrid are now seven points behind Barcelona after only five games, and Ronaldo himself is nine goals behind Lionel Messi.

Now, the Spanish media have taken a snap of Ronaldo as he stepped over valiant Algerian defender Aissa Mandi.

The Madrid side was unable to break Santos’ 72-game scoring streak, Real having netted in 72 straight games but failing to put any past the superb Adan in Real Betis’ goal

The Merengues had a tough time breaking down Real Betis, despite creating some interesting chances, Ronaldo having a backheel be cleared off the line by Javier Garcia.