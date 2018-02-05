Not bad for my first time playing football A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Feb 4, 2018 at 5:46pm PST

In retrospect, maybe it shouldn’t have been a surprise that a football star stole the show at a football game. Then again, this wasn’t your ordinary football game.Cristiano Ronaldo shed his football boots and shin guard for the heavy gear of American Football in a Super Bowl commercial.The Portuguese captain garnered plenty of attention for his appearance during the massively followed game. The levels of eyeballs that the game garners can be gauged by the fact that ads during Super Bowl sell for $5 million for 30 seconds.Donning his familiar number 7, the forward represented American telecommunications giant Optimum.