Cristiano Ronaldo sent a struggling Brazilian teenager a heartwarming message on Live television.

The Portuguese legend greeted a lucky teenager in a television show known for surprising its guests.

The youngster, a 13-year-old called Rodrigo, appeared on Brazilian show Hora do Faro, where he was told that he was about to receive a video message of his hero.

Rodrigo is, according to the show, trying to sustain his family in any way he can, in part because he has a disabled half-sister.

And when the show broadcast the message of Ronaldo telling him “to follow his dreams”, Rodrigo burst into tears, before being told that he had also been sent a signed Real Madrid shirt.

The scorer of 285 goals in 265 Liga games for the Merengues, Ronaldo is currently kicking his heels at the weekend, as he is still only two games into a five-match suspension he got for pushing a referee.

Here is the message in its entirety, along with the video below.

Hello, Rodrigo. I made this video to send you a lot of strength and to tell you to believe in your potential.

My sister Katia was telling me that you have a lot of talent and what I can tell you is that you follow your dreams. I hope that you can have a lot of luck in your future. A big hug, my friend.