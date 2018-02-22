Another player has come out to claim that he’s scored a nicer goal than Cristiano Ronaldo!

In the Evertonian’s defence, however, he didn’t bring this up himself. Rather, he was prompted by former Man U team-mate Rio Ferdinand, who tweeted this after Ronaldo netted his incredible goal against Juventus in midweek.

"Don't be comparing Ronaldo's overhead kick to Rooney's vs Man City which came of his shin... Morning Wazza!!"

Real went on to win 3-0, effectively ending Juve’s chances of making the Champions League quarter-finals. Rooney’s response was a surprising one: "I texted Rio and I think it's actually a harder technique to do it off your shins. So I'll go with my own."

Game on!

This time, the culprit is Wayne Rooney, who netted this sensational effort against rivals Manchester City a few years ago to gift the Red Devils a precious Derby win…