Watch: Sarri shows Juventus fans the finger as bus enters stadium
22 April at 20:12Just a few minutes ago, Napoli's team bus arrived at Allianz Stadium ahead of the important clash with Juventus.
Upon arrival, the bus was met by several Juventus fans, all doing their best to disturb the Napoli team. However, Napoli's head coach Sarri wasn't having it. In fact, as the bus drove past the fans, Sarri showed them the finger.
Watch the situation as it happened in the video below.
+++ #Sarri shows middle finger to #Juve fans as #Napoli team bus arrive at the Allianz Stadium +++#JuveNapoli— CalcioMercato (En) (@CmdotCom_En) 22 April 2018
