Watch: Savic produces best goal-line clearance of the season in the Madrid derby
08 April at 17:00Real Madrid host Atletico Madrid in a key LaLiga clash at the Santiago Bernabeu today (live updates here) and minutes before the half time whistle the result is still set to 0-0. Real Madrid dominated the first part of the first half creating at least three clear cut chances and one of them was brilliantly denied by former Fiorentina defender Stefan Savic who has started at the back for Atletico Madrid today. Cristiano Ronaldo managed to dribble his direct opponent and beat the Colchoneros’ goalkeeper Oblak but Savic produced this incredible goal-line clearance to deny Real Madrid the opener. The result is still 0-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu. Game on!
Goal line clearance of season #Savic pic.twitter.com/hjBFbfMrkq— Sam (@JuanderfuI) April 8, 2017
Go to comments