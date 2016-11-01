Watch: Sergio Ramos at risk of suspension as Real Madrid star faces split probe
20 January at 14:35
Real Madrid’s Copa del Rey defeat at hands of Celta Vigo could be much more affecting than a simple loss. Minutes after the final whistle, a portion of Real Madrid fans hit out at Cristiano Ronaldo for his poor performance with somebody even pushing the Portuguese ace towards a move to China. Spanish media, however, claim that Cristiano is not the only Merengues star into trouble as Sergio Ramos could be facing split probe as the Spaniard has been spotted by TV footage while splitting on Celta forward Iago Aspas. If the Spanish FA found Ramos guilty, the Spain and Real Madrid star could face a long suspension.
