As football clubs try harder to outdo each other when announcing a new signing, Spanish giants Sevilla could well have moved to the top of the leader-board. The Andalusian’s have officially unveiled their latest new face and it’s a familiar one after midfielder Jesus Navas agreed to re-join after a disappointing spell at Manchester City.



In a bizarre video, Sevilla have put together a mini-film showing the 31-year-old apparently being kidnapped before being brought back to the club he originally joined in 2003.

