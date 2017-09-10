Italian striker Ciro Immobile is in red-hot form this season and has already put his Lazio side in a strong position against AC Milan this afternoon. Having put the hosts ahead at the Stadio Olimpico from the penalty spot, he doubled his side’s advantage with a stunning second which will have delighted national team boss Gian Piero Ventura before making it 3-0 early in the second-half.



With all the talk about his international team-mate Andrea Belotti and where his future may be, Immobile could be the name on everyone’s lips next summer.

