Psg have completed the signing of Neymar for € 222 million making the Brazil star the most expensive player in the history of the game. The former Barcelona star was presented to his new fans yesterday before the Ligue 1 giants’ 2-0 win over Amiens.







Neymar could not make his debut because his transfer did not arrive in Paris soon enough. The picture you see above is the cheque the Brazilian star has used to pay his own release clause and become a new Psg player.

