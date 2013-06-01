Watch Ljajic's goal right here :

​

LJAJIC SCORES A STUNNING FREE KICK! TORINO TAKE THE LEAD! #JUVETORINO pic.twitter.com/8dKccaVGkf — ItalianFootballTV (@IFTVXtra) May 6, 2017

Juventus and Torino are facing each-other in a heated derby game at the Juventus stadium. Adam Ljajic scored a nice free-kick goal early in the second half to give Mihajlovic's team a surprising 1-0 lead against Allegri's club. Let's not forget that Juventus have won 33 straight games at home as they are hoping for this streak to continue. Right after the goal, Acquah was sent-off so that means that Torino will be finishing off this game with a man down...