Take a look at his goal right here (@RossoneriRage via @MondoMilan1899) :

Locatelli assists Cutrone to score for U-21s. Great vision, pass, movement, control, and finish from the two. pic.twitter.com/nWSTXNB91x — • (@RossoneriRage) September 4, 2017

Patrick Cutrone has been very hot of late as the teenage striker has taken many people by surprise. He has scored 4 goals in 6 games for AC Milan this season as Montella has been relying on him. AC Milan have a complete new attack as they acquired André Silva from Porto, Nikola Kalinic from Fiorentina and they promoted Patrick Cutrone from their youth squad. The young Italian forward is currently playing for the Italy U-21 side as he yet again found a way to score a goal (thanks to a Locatelli assist). His goal but Italy up 1-0 in their game against Slovenia U21.