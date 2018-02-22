Watch: Vidal roots for former Juventus teammates during Bayern Munich-Sevilla
12 April at 14:35Arturo Vidal watched the second leg of Bayern Munich’s UEFA Champions League quarter-final tie against Sevilla from the stands, though evidence suggests his attention was fixed on events in Spain as Juventus were eliminated by a last gasp Cristiano Ronaldo penalty kick.
Indeed, the Chilean midfielder observed his former side succumb to Real Madrid in the dying seconds of a pulsating match at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium via a stream on his smartphone. Indeed, he was visibly angered by Michael Oliver’s decision to award Zinedine Zidane’s team a spot kick just seconds before the final whistle was due to be blown.
Arturo Vidal all'Allianz Arena seguiva la Juventus in streaming. pic.twitter.com/gs4nyJvGil— JuPorn™ (@jup1897) April 11, 2018
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
Go to comments