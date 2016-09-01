Watch: Video match preview of Juventus-Inter

Juventus and Inter will meet at the J Stadium on Sunday night for the juiciest game of Serie A matchday 23. Bianconeri and Nerazzurri are probably the best Italian clubs at the moment. Max Allegri’s side are enjoying a four-point lead over AS Roma on top of the Serie A table whilst Inter won their last seven successive league games. This week’s Coppa Italia defeat against Lazio did not undermine the Nerazzurri’s ambitions to qualify for the Champions League and to beat Juventus on Sunday night. Our friends at IFTV Marco Messina and Michael Kantaris have prepared this video match preview.









