Wayne Rooney has become Manchester United’s all-time leading goalscorer after his last-gasp free-kick equaliser earned the Red Devils a point at Stoke City and took his club tally to 250 to surpass Sir Bobby Charlton’s long standing record.



After a frustrating season at Old Trafford, this personal milestone is a proud moment for the player and his family after he also became England’s all-time record goalscorer last year. Coach Jose Mourinho will be relieved that his team took something from a game they should have won.

