Brazilian midfielder Willian finally put Chelsea in front against Barcelona at Stamford Bridge after hitting the post twice in the opening 45 minutes.



The 29-year-old, who has been linked with a possible move away from West London this summer, virtually passed the ball into the net to give the hosts a well-deserved lead against the Catalan giants.



Undoubtedly the outstanding player on the field tonight, Willian’s goal lit the blue touch paper inside Stamford Bridge to give the fans hope they can pull off a surprise win.