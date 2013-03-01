Tell Jose I'm coming pic.twitter.com/ozN6bNL7DA — Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) September 8, 2017

Manchester United star Zlatan Ibrahimovic has shared a funny message for José Mourinho through his social media accounts. The Swede is still out of action with a knee injury but is expected to make return to the pitch in the coming days. The former Juventus, AC Milan and Inter star filmed himself while training ahead of his return to the pitch. The caption is pretty straightforward: tell José I’m coming. The Special one must be pleased.