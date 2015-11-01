Watford and Crystal Palace interested in €20m Juventus midfielder
19 February at 15:55Juventus midfielder Mario Lemina is likely to leave the J Stadium in the summer as a big centre midfielder is expected to sign for the Serie A giants at the end of the season. The Gabon International joined Juventus on loan in summer 2015 and the Old Lady made his move permanent for just € 8 million at the end of the 2015/16 campaign.
The former Marseille man is not a regular starter in Turin, but Max Allegri plays him every now and then to give some breathe to regular starters.
Lemina picked up an injury during while on International duty with Gabon National team at the AFCON but has already recovered from his physical hassle, so much so he has registered two appearances since he made return from the International competition.
According to Tuttosport (via Juvenew), the Old Lady is open to sell the player for € 20 million in the summer with Watford and Crystal Palace interested in welcoming the services of the 23-year-old midfielder.
