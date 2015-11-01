Watford, Crystal Palace striking target drops exit hint

Fiorentina star Khouma Babacar claimed the spotlight yesterday as his goal helped La Viola to snatch a crucial win against Bologna. Babacar has been having way too many ups and downs during his time and Tuscany and talking to media at the end of the game he admitted that his future could be far from the Artemio Franchi next season.



“I don’t know if I’ll still be playing for Fiorentina next season. It is the club that must take a decision over my future. Let’s see how it will end up.”



​Watford and Crystal Palace are interested in signing the Senegalese striker whose contract with Fiorentina expires in June 2019.



​Babacar has ten goals in 23 appearances with the Serie A side so far this season. The 24-year-old is regarded as one of Serie A’s most promising strikers although he has always failed to deliver consistently for Fiorentina.



The only time Babacar proved his skills was during the 2013/14 campaign when he scored 20 goals in 39 Serie B appearances with Modena.

