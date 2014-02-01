Watford determined to keep hold of Doucouré and Richarlison

According to The Sun, Watford are working with an eye already on the future and are looking to tie several of their most important players to new long-term contracts.



The first of these is midfielder Abdoulaye Doucouré, whose current deal is due to expire in June 2020. The 25-year-old midfielder, who arrived from La Liga side Granada in the summer of 2016, has established himself as one of the Hornets’ key men under the stewardship of Portuguese coach Marco Silva.



Meanwhile, 20-year-old striker Richarlison is also due to be offered new and improved terms after getting off to a fine start to life in the English Premier League. The Brazilian, who arrived last summer from Rio de Janeiro giants Fluminense, has already attracted interest from the likes of Chelsea and indeed several foreign clubs.



The club’s hierarchy is convinced that showing the ambition to keep hold of their best players is the best way to persuade the aforementioned Silva to remain in Hertfordshire, having already rejected the advances of Everton since taking over last summer.



(The Sun)

Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)