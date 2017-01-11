Watford are in the hunt for a talented Italian goalkeeper, according to reports.

The 24-year-old is considered to be a prime talent, but has found himself being benched in favour of Etrit Berisha, formerly of Lazio.

The young shotstopper grew up in Atalanta’s elite academy, and has already been called up for Italy’s Under-21 team, though he’s yet to play.

Coach Walter Mazzarri is a known admirer of a number of Italian talents, as are the Pozzo family, who know a good, cheap bargain when they see one. Sportiello’s benching is a unique opportunity for them.

Sky Italia confirm, however, that Fiorentina are ahead in the race for the 24-year-old, and are ready to make a January swoop, with a loan-to-buy bid potentially only days, even hours away from working.

Fiorentina themselves are doubtful about current starter Ciprian Tatarusanu.