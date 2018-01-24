Watford make offer for Roma striker
24 January at 20:00Watford are attempting to sign Gregoire Defrel from Roma, and have already made an offer for the Frenchman.
The Hornets need some variety up front, and the idea of adding the former Sassuolo man – who can play both as a centre forward or as a winger – is enticing.
Defrel has, however, only been the subject of a loan offer from Watford. He himself currently doesn’t really belong to Roma, as he is there until the end of the season, when an automatic buyout clause will be triggered, securing him for €15m.
Defrel has struggled to adapt as a right winger in Eusebio Di Francesco’s system, despite the latter Coaching him at Sassuolo before they both moved to the capital together.
Il Messaggero write that Watford have offered €3 million for the loan, and want a buyout clause of €20m to be tacked onto the deal in case they want to sign him at the end of the season.
The striker’s future has come under the scanner during the winter transfer window and he has generated interest from the Premier League this month.
Though he hasn’t scored at all this season, Defrel was previously chased by Liverpool when he was still plying his trade at the Mapei stadium.
His last year or so hasn’t been very positive, being replaced even in Emilia by Alessandro Matri, who was on a bit of a hot streak last autumn.
Go to comments