Reports in the UK suggest that Watford are set to make a January move for Milan forward. The 30-year-old Japanese international has found first-team opportunities under new coach Vincenzo Montella hard to come by this season playing only 95 minutes of Serie A football since August.

The Hornets have a host of injury problems and the player, who is out of contract at Milan at the end of the season, is reportedly top of coach Walter Mazzarri’s January shopping list. Watford are slipping alarmingly down the Premier League standings and the Italian tactician must stop the rot quickly to avoid getting embroiled in a relegation dog-fight.



Honda has constantly stated that he’s happy at the San Siro and is prepared to fight for his place. The reality however, is that he wants regular first-team football and the current regime at Milanello cannot guarantee this so a move away now looks imminent.







