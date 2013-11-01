Walter Mazzarri that support has disappeared.



A football manager always needs the support of his players but in the case of Watford bossthat support has disappeared.Before the announcement earlier that the Italian will step down from his post after next weekends final league game, the Daily Mail claimed that the relationship between the Italian tactician and his playing staff had hit rock bottom stating that some of his first-team squad were prepared to quit the club should he remain at the helm.

A source close to Vicarage Road revealed that morale amongst the team had hit rock-bottom with certain players not being able to face another campaign with the former Napoli and Inter man in charge.



The main reason for this was believed to be his lack of English despite being in the country for almost 12 months. Players have stated that they were left bewildered by the coach barking out instructions in Italian during matches.



Another reason is the fact that he rarely afforded them time off despite giving his players a break this week ahead of Sunday’s final round of fixtures.



Club owners, the Pozzo family are now understood to be looking at alternatives with Hull City boss Marco Silva thought to be one of the names linked with replacing Mazzarri.