Stefano Okaka has essentially

The Watford attacker has already scored a Premier League goal this season, but has only played around 200 minutes so far, and is angling for a move.

“Torino are a great team,” he is quoted as saying, “They have a legendary history which makes this a special club. I have been told that wearing the Torino shirt gives a player unique sensations.”

He then went on to praise Walter Mazzarri, with whom he worked in London but who has now moved to Turin. “I have always worked well with him because he is loyal. He will tell you something to your face, and I appreciate people like him. There’s little doubt that he has good coaching skills. He even proved that he was good in England.”

Yet Okaka, who emerged as a Roma player over ten years ago without ever making the grade at the Olimpico, has been turned down by Torino president Urbano Cairo,