Watford-Tottenham: Team news and confirmed lineups
02 December at 15:00
• Indeed, Watford last picked up a top-flight victory against Spurs in the final game of the 1986-87 season (May 1987); winning 1-0 thanks to a Kenny Jackett penalty.
• Watford have lost each of their last two league games against Tottenham by three goals or more; the Hornets have never lost three successive games versus an opponent by such a margin in their league history.
• Tottenham have lost three consecutive away league games for the first time under Mauricio Pochettino. They last lost four in a row on the road in January 2009 under Harry Redknapp.
• Spurs have now lost as many Premier League games this season as they did in the entirety of last season (4).
• Watford’s two home wins this season have come from both games against London opposition (Arsenal and West Ham United).
• Just 38.1% of Watford’s Premier League points this season have been won in home games (8/21) – the lowest such ratio in the division.
• Three different Tottenham players scored braces against Watford last season, with Harry Kane and Dele Alli doing so at Vicarage Road, and Son Heung-min bagging one at White Hart Lane.
• Dele Alli has scored three and assisted another in his last three Premier League games against the Hornets.
• Kieran Trippier has provided four assists in his four Premier League games against Watford, more than he has against any other side. Three of these have been at Vicarage Road.
Go to comments