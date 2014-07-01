Watford-Tottenham: Team news and confirmed lineups

• Watford have failed to win all of their previous eight Premier League encounters with Tottenham Hotspur (W0 D2 L6); the most games they’ve played against any opponent without winning in the competition.



• Indeed, Watford last picked up a top-flight victory against Spurs in the final game of the 1986-87 season (May 1987); winning 1-0 thanks to a Kenny Jackett penalty.



• Watford have lost each of their last two league games against Tottenham by three goals or more; the Hornets have never lost three successive games versus an opponent by such a margin in their league history.



• Tottenham have lost three consecutive away league games for the first time under Mauricio Pochettino. They last lost four in a row on the road in January 2009 under Harry Redknapp.



• Spurs have now lost as many Premier League games this season as they did in the entirety of last season (4).



• Watford’s two home wins this season have come from both games against London opposition (Arsenal and West Ham United).



• Just 38.1% of Watford’s Premier League points this season have been won in home games (8/21) – the lowest such ratio in the division.



• Three different Tottenham players scored braces against Watford last season, with Harry Kane and Dele Alli doing so at Vicarage Road, and Son Heung-min bagging one at White Hart Lane.



• Dele Alli has scored three and assisted another in his last three Premier League games against the Hornets.



• Kieran Trippier has provided four assists in his four Premier League games against Watford, more than he has against any other side. Three of these have been at Vicarage Road.