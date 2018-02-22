Watford winger Deulofeu hits back at Barcelona

SHOW GALLERY

Watford winger Gerard Deulofeu has hit back at Barcelona for omitting his name from the commemorative championship-winning shirt after their La Liga success this season.



Ernesto Valverde saw his side register a 4-2 victory over Deportivo de La Coruña, with Lionel Messi netting yet another hat-trick on 29 April. The win was sufficient for the Catalan club to mathematically seal the title, with four games to spare.



​Following Barcelona’s win at Estadio Riazor, Barcelona players wore the shirt of players who contributed to this season’s league success. Deulofeu’s name was not in the commemorative championship-winning shirt, despite making 10 La Liga appearances for the Spanish outfit.



​Deulofeu joined the Premier League club on loan in the January transfer window.

The winger expressed his displeasure on social networking site for not featuring in the commemorative championship-winning shirt.



“Champions the League. It's mine too, no? @FCBarcelona_cat”, the Spain international said on Twitter.