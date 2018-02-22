Watford winger Deulofeu hits back at Barcelona
30 April at 17:15Watford winger Gerard Deulofeu has hit back at Barcelona for omitting his name from the commemorative championship-winning shirt after their La Liga success this season.
Ernesto Valverde saw his side register a 4-2 victory over Deportivo de La Coruña, with Lionel Messi netting yet another hat-trick on 29 April. The win was sufficient for the Catalan club to mathematically seal the title, with four games to spare.
Following Barcelona’s win at Estadio Riazor, Barcelona players wore the shirt of players who contributed to this season’s league success. Deulofeu’s name was not in the commemorative championship-winning shirt, despite making 10 La Liga appearances for the Spanish outfit.
Deulofeu joined the Premier League club on loan in the January transfer window.
The winger expressed his displeasure on social networking site for not featuring in the commemorative championship-winning shirt.
“Champions the League. It's mine too, no? @FCBarcelona_cat”, the Spain international said on Twitter.
