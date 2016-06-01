As if the transfer window closing was not enough, there is news coming out of England that goes beyond the football pitch and the club headquarters. BBC reports that Everton striker Wayne Rooney, has been charged with drunk driving after being pulled over by Cheshire Police. The former Manchester United player was arrested just after 2:00 BST after driving over the legal alcohol limit. Never a dull moment in the world of sports, regardless of which side you support.

The 31 year old ex England international has just returned to his boyhood club Everton this summer, and now adds another news story to his career of highs and lows. Rooney was released on bail, and it is reported that his court hearing is scheduled for September 18. This falls one day after Everton match up against Manchester United at Old Trafford. It will add another twist of spice to the evening, with the player already facing his former squad.