Five Premier League clubs are interested in signing Manchester United defender Chris Smalling, including West Bromwich Albion and Leicester City.

Reports from England claim that a £10 million (€11.2m) offer from the Baggies has already been rejected for the 27-year-old.

Things have become difficult for the England international, who now finds himself behind Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly, Phil Jones, Daley Blind and Marcos Rojo in Jose Mourinho’s hierarchy at Old Trafford.

The Special One never sounds like he was very enthusiastic about the Red Devil, who joined in 2010 for

Burnley, Leicester, Crystal Palace and Stoke are all interested in him, but Manchester United want £15m for their man.

Phil Jones is also being linked with a departure. Smalling has played 153 games for the Red Devils in Premier League action, scoring seven times.

Leicester City could do with a player of Smalling’s calibre, with Wes Morgan playing poorly last season after the Foxes’ Championship-winning campaign in 2015-2016.

€ 8 million from Fulham.