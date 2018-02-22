After losing their first nine Premier League meetings with Liverpool by an aggregate score of 0-25, West Brom have lost just five of the subsequent 14 (W4 D5 L5).



Liverpool are unbeaten in their last nine Premier League meetings with the Baggies (W4 D5), with the reverse fixture at Anfield ending 0-0.



However, West Brom did win their last meeting of any kind with Liverpool, winning 3-2 in an FA Cup fourth round tie at Anfield in January.



West Brom have failed to score in seven of their 11 Premier League home games against Liverpool, but have picked up at least a point every time they’ve found the net (W2 D2 L0 when scoring, D1 L6 when not).



The Reds have lost two of their last three Premier League games against sides starting that day bottom of the table (W1 L2, all vs Swansea), including their last one in January. The last time they’ve lost two games against bottom placed sides in the same season was in 2010-11 (vs Wolves and West Ham).



The Baggies have scored in each of their last seven home league games, their longest run since a run of eight in January 2016. However, they’ve won just one of these (W1 D2 L4).