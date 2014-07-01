WBA to loan Liverpool striker in January

The Birmingham Mail reports that West Bromwich Albion new manager, Alan Pardew, is looking to bring in two Liverpool players on loan when the transfer window opens this coming January.



According to the report, Pardew is very keen on bringing in Danny Ings, a striker he was reportedly very keen on back in 2015 when he was in charge of Newcastle United but missed out as the then Burnley player opted to move to Anfield.



Ings has only featured once so far this season under Jurgen Klopp and will be allowed to leave on loan to get more first team football under his belt so Pardew could finally get the player who eluded him almost two seasons ago.



The second Liverpool player pardew is looking at, is according to the same report, Serbian midfielder Marko Grujic who has only made five appearances so far this season and 13 in total since joining the reds back in 2016.

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari