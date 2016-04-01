WBA vs Arsenal: Confirmed lineups & live updates

Welcome to our live coverage of the Premier League fixture at The Hawthorns when West Brom host Arsenal. Belor you will find everything you need to know before and during the clash.



The Baggies have won their last two home league games against Arsenal, as many as they had in their previous 23 against them at the Hawthorns.



​Arsenal have scored in all 23 of their Premier League games against West Bromwich Albion, the best such 100% record in the division.



West Brom have now extended their winless run to 18 Premier League games (D9 L9) – the longest such run by a Premier League team since rivals Aston Villa endured a 19-match run ending in January 2016



This will be Arsene Wenger’s 811th Premier League game in charge – the most of any manager in the competition. He will overtake Sir Alex Ferguson, whose 810th and final game in the Premier League came against West Brom at the Hawthorns (5-5).



After an unbeaten three game start in the Premier League against Arsenal (W2 D1 L0), Alan Pardew has failed to win any of his following 12 against them (W0 D3 L9).



Indeed, Pardew has failed to win any of his first six matches with West Brom (D3 L3), with his team scoring just two goals in the process. Only once before has Pardew failed to win any of his opening seven games (all comps) in charge of a club – with West Ham in 2003.



​Pardew has lost 11 of his last 12 home Premier League games against the ‘big six’ (D1) since winning 2-1 against Manchester City in April 2015 as Crystal Palace manager.



No West Brom player has provided more assists (2) or created more goalscoring chances (21) in the Premier League this season than Chris Brunt, this despite the Northern Ireland midfielder making just 10 appearances.



​Alexis Sánchez has scored three goals in his last four Premier League games against West Brom, this after failing to net in his first three appearances against them in the competition.



The Gunners have conceded two goals in their previous 14 Premier League matches against sides starting that day in the relegation zone (W12 D2) and haven’t conceded more than once in any of their last 28 matches of this kind, since a 5-2 win over Reading in December 2012.



