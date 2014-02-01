Wc qualifiers: Spain-Italy 2-0 |Confirmed lineups and live commentary

Spain will be taking on Italy at the Bernabeu as this will be an important game for both clubs. Spain and Italy both have the same amount of points as they are seperated by goal differentials. The first game between these two clubs finished 1-1 as De Rossi was the one who scored the goal. Italy will be looking to come away with a win tonight because if not, they will likley have a hard time to catch up to Spain.



Ventura will have to do without Giorgio Chiellini (who picked up an injury) as Barzagli will likely partner Bonucci at the back. This will also be an interesting battle between two team legends: on one side Italy can count on Gigi Buffon where as Spain will be counting on Andres Iniesta. Kick-off is set for 20H45 as you can watch the game with us here on Calciomercato.com.



Confirmed lineups:



SPAIN (4-3-3): De Gea; Carvajal, Sergio Ramos, Piqué, Jordi Alba; Busquets, Iniesta, Koke; Isco, Asensio, David Silva. Coach. Lopetegui



ITALY (4-2-4): Buffon; Darmian, Bonucci, Barzagli, Spinazzola; Verratti, De Rossi; Candreva, Immobile, Belotti, Insigne. Coach. Ventura



Score Update: Spain 2 vs Italy 0 (Isco x2)