After the disappointing away loss to Spain in Madrid, Gian Piero and the Azzurri return to the field today to continue their World Cup qualification fixtures against Israel at the Mapei Stadium. The Italy coach has decided to stay with his 4-2-4 formation after being heavily critisized after the defeat on Saturday, with Astori and Conti coming into the lineup to replace Bonucci and Spinazzola.

Official Lineups

Italia (4-2-4): Buffon; Conti, Astori, Barzagli, Darmian; De Rossi, Verratti; Candreva, Immobile, Belotti, Insigne. All. Ventura

Israele (4-5-1): Harush; Davidzada, Tzedek, Ben Haim, Keltjens; Melikson, Cohen, Natcho, Kabha, Refaelov; Shechter. All. Levy