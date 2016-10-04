Jose Mourinho reacts after Manchester United give up a late header to Anderlecht in the Europa League quarter final. “We have to kill matches.” It was a very simple message from Mou in the post match interview. He pointed out “lots of space to play, lots of space to kill,” and that Manchester were not decisive in key moments of the match. The Red Devils boss called some of his player’s play “sloppy”, and rued his side’s lack of finishing.

Mou reacted very calmly to questions in the post match, and he seemed disappointed with Manchester’s lack of spirit to capture the match. Mou looked to lack of executing on “half chances” and “bad decisions in the final third” as the problems his team faced. The Red Devil’s inability to score a decisive second goal eventually caught up with them. Dendoncker rose for a header in the final minutes for Anderlecht’s equalizer, which Mourinho called his team’s “one mistake.”

Manchester return to the Old Trafford next week for the second leg, and will need more fighting spirit to push ahead and conquer the Belgians.