Wembley a near sell-out for England vs. Italy
26 March at 16:40Tomorrow night’s international friendly between England and Italy is almost sold out, with 84,000 fans expected to fill Wembley Stadium as two of the world’s great footballing nations lock horns in London.
The match will be an especially poignant one for the Azzurri, as the players and coaching staff prepare to pay tribute to recently deceased Fiorentina captain Davide Astori once again. Indeed, the FA have confirmed that a minute’s silence will be held before kick-off in order to do exactly that.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
