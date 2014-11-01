After seeing his side beat Benfica 5-2 earlier today, Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger sat down with the media to talk about the game. His press-conference was dominated by one subject however, Chilean midfielder Alexis Sanchez. Calciomercato.com’s Steve Mitchell was present.



When Wenger was asked about the future of the 28-year-old he explained that; “He’s staying, of course he is!” As the conversation moved on to his alleged illness that has prevented him from returning to the UK, Wenger stated that; “I have been in conversation with him and we have also exchanged text messages. He will be back in England and back training with us within the next five days”.



Journalists continued to quiz the French tactician on what the content of the text messages were all about but Wenger refused to be drawn on the subject anymore and as he got up to leave he simply stated that; “I cannot talk about this anymore, he’s staying but I cannot discuss this any further today”.