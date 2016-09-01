Wenger admits Arsenal scouted Tottenham star

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has revealed he could have signed Tottenham star Dele Alli as scouts of Arsenal had been watching the Englishman several times before he joined Tottenham.



"We looked at him," Wenger admitted during yesterday’s press conference ahead of Arenal’s derby cash against Tottenham. "He's done very well, he’s a complete player, he’s dangerous and it’s marvellous at his age.



Questioned over Arsenal’s chances to sign Alli before he joined Tottenham, Wenger said: “I don’t know”.



Alli is one of England’s most talented midfielders and many top European clubs are said to have set sights on the talented England International including Bayern Munich and Real Madrid.



Alli, however, has recently signed a contract extension with his club and Tottenham seem not willing to sell their star at any price.



The 21-year-old has 20 goals and 11 assists in 40 appearances in all competitions with the Premier League giants.