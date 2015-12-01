Wenger admits Giroud may leave
31 January at 12:35Arsene Wenger admitted that Olivier Giroud is set to leave Arsenal, but wouldn't be drawn on the striker's proposed move to Chelsea.
Giroud came on as a substitute in the Gunners' 3-1 loss at Swansea on Tuesday despite reports that Arsenal and Chelsea have agreed an £18 million deal for the France forward.
That deal, in turn, would pave the way for Arsenal to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, with Chelsea's Michy Batshuayi set to go on loan to Dortmund.
When asked if that was Giroud's final appearance in an Arsenal shirt, Wenger said: "It's a possibility as well, but all that will be decided tomorrow morning. We'll inform you once that is more definite...
"At the moment I don't want to talk too much about where he goes. Nothing is concluded at the moment."
