Wenger admits Giroud may leave

Arsene Wenger admitted that Olivier Giroud is set to leave Arsenal, but wouldn't be drawn on the striker's proposed move to Chelsea.



Giroud came on as a substitute in the Gunners' 3-1 loss at Swansea on Tuesday despite reports that Arsenal and Chelsea have agreed an £18 million deal for the France forward.



That deal, in turn, would pave the way for Arsenal to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, with Chelsea's Michy Batshuayi set to go on loan to Dortmund.



When asked if that was Giroud's final appearance in an Arsenal shirt, Wenger said: "It's a possibility as well, but all that will be decided tomorrow morning. We'll inform you once that is more definite...



"At the moment I don't want to talk too much about where he goes. Nothing is concluded at the moment."



