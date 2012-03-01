In an interview with SFR Sport, Arsenal coach Arsene Wenger confirms interest in Monaco’s Kylian Mbappe. The 18 year old wonderkid has helped Monaco to their title challenge this season by tallying 21 goals thus far, a feat that has begun to attract attention from across Europe. Wenger opens up in the interview and discusses with honesty how we feels the Gunners might fare in their quest for Mbappe, with an incredibly high fee possibly the factor that decides his final destination.

The young French forward seems to just be hitting his stride, and this final stretch of the season could skyrocket his value even higher should Monaco progress to the Champions League final over Juventus and win the French League title. Regardless of whether either of those things happen or not, Mbappe’s incredible pace and keen eye for scoring have put him in a league of his own since he is still a teenager. On the other hand should Mbappe continue his top form and help his team accel on both of those fronts, a bidding war could ensue come this summer.