Arsenal hope that Alexis Sanchez will sign a new deal with the club, according to Arsene Wenger.

"We are in a very simple state, he has one year to go and I want him to stay. And if possible, during the season, extend the contract," Wenger said as the gunners prepared for their trip to Anfield.

"I've dealt with this kind of situation many times, because when we built the stadium we had such restrictions on the financial front, and we weren't too much in a position where we had a choice to make a decision to sell.

"We are hopefully going to a future where we will be much stronger on that front."

Sanchez has spent all summer embroiled in transfer speculation, after he was dropped by Wenger as the Gunners went down 10-2 to Bayern Munich in Champions League action.

Despite missing out on Europe’s elite for the first time in 20 years, the Gunners have not had the most promising of transfer windows, their squad still not looking sizeable enough to many to compete for Premier League honours.

If anything, Shkodran Mustafi is being linked to a move away from the Emirates, with Inter and Juventus known to be enthusiastic.