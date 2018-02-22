Wenger backs ‘suffering’ Mourinho

Arsene Wenger says he's "supportive" of Jose Mourinho after Manchester United's Champions League loss to Sevilla, although the Arsenal boss wasn't in the mood to discuss his old rival's struggles any more than that.



Wenger should know exactly what Mourinho is going through as the Portuguese manager is facing criticism from both media and fans following Tuesday's 2-1 home loss to Sevilla, a loss which knocked them out of Champions League play.



“I'm supportive of everybody who suffers," Wenger answered diplomatically when posed the question -- though he carefully avoided ever using Mourinho's name. "Your job [in the media] is to get everybody to suffer. Our job [as managers] is to get as few people as possible to suffer.



"I want English football to do well. But people at our level, they are the most demanding with themselves. And the biggest suffering we get is from our own demands with ourselves. For the rest, we get love or not love.



"You know what a guy said? You're loved when you're born, you're loved when you die, in between you have to manage."

