Wenger gives his verdict on the Neymar move
10 September at 16:00Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has commented on Neymar’s mega-move to Paris Saint Germain, according to caughtoffside.
Neymar moved to PSG for €220m from Barcelona, in a sensation move.
Wenger has now spoken out on the controversial transfer.
Speaking to beIN SPORTS, Wenger stated:
“Neymar never expressed exactly in his statement the reasons of his move, because there is always a huge desire for the players to play with the best players.”
“He decided to go the other way, so that is… for financial reasons,” he continued.
“Or for individual reasons, such as maybe he wants to become the player that the team turns around, and to be acknowledged as the best player in the world.”
Wenger did, though, go on to compliant Fance international Mbappe, who was a target for the Gunner boss in the summer window.
“I think he is exceptionally intelligent, he has an exceptional character, “I say to my friends, ‘Mbappe is the new Pele’, he can become the best player in the world.”
