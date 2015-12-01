Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is confident that the club’s German playmaker Mesut Ozil will sign a new contract at the Emirates.

The 29-year-old Ozil has been an important player for the Gunners this season, having scored four times and assisting six times in 19 appearances. The German is contracted at Arsenal only till the coming summer, when his current deal will end and he will be allowed to move for free.

While there have been rumors of him penning a new deal at the club, Arsene Wenger is positive about Ozil’s decision. The Frenchman told reporters in his pre-game press-conference ahead of their Premier League game against Swansea: “ Our intention is to keep Ozil at the club. Hopefully, we will manage to do that very soon.”

“Not close enough to be optimistic, but not far enough to be pessimistic,” said Wenger.

He also said: “The vibe I get from his commitment, focus and desire, he behaves like someone who is ready to commit. After that, contract negotiations are what they are.”

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)