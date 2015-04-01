According to reports from the BBC, Arsenal attacker Alexis Sanchez will be staying with the Premier League club this season. Gunner’s coach Arsene Wenger confirmed the player would be staying in an interview, saying, “My decision is clear, he will stay and he will respect that.” The French tactician followed up with these words regarding the player, “He will be here for this season and if we manage to do it for more seasons, we will do it as well.” One can take some insinuations from the latter statement, that the player’s future depends on his team’s success.

The news does not come as a huge surprise considering the lack of potential destinations for the Chilean international. With Bayern already having brought in James Rodriguez, and PSG opting for Neymar, the only major club left for Alexis Sanchez was thought to have been Man City, but Arsenal were never going to sell a player that would strengthen a direct competitor.