Arsene Wenger is “convinced" that star striker Alexis Sanchez will sign a new deal with Arsenal.

The Alsacian Coach told BEIN Sport that

“I'm convinced we'll find an agreement. It has to be in our potential.

"It always starts with money, it finishes with money and in between the players want to stay or want to go," he continued.

Alexis, who has scored 41 goals in 82 Premier League games since joining Arsenal from Barcelona in 2014.

His deal expires in 2018, and Juventus are hoping to go on a splurge for the Chilean, who was close to signing with them before joining Barcelona.

One of the sticking points with the Gunners seems to be their lack of ambition, something Wenger refuted:

"We are not scared to spend the money, and we are not scared to show the players we love them and we want them to earn big money but we have to have a line of conduct.

"What is absolutely fantastic for the players today is the club for me is about identity, about values and we have as well to work from that."

Recent reports had Sanchez asking Arsenal for wages amounting to £250.000, up from the £160.000 he currently earns.

His agent has been dangling a recent salary offer of