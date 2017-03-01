Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has criticised Alexis Sanchez for his move to Manchester United, saying that its a decision backed by money.

The 29-year-old Sanchez, who joined Arsenal from Barcelona back in 2014, is expected to be announced as a Manchester United later today in a deal which will see Henrikh Mkhitaryan join Arsenal in a straight swap.

Reports say that the Chilean will now become the highest-paid player ever in Premier League history. He will earn about 400,000 pounds at United and his contract will include a 15 million pounds signing on fee on a four and a half-year contract.

Wenger though, has been critical of his decision. As per TeamTalk, The Frenchman said: “I cannot understand anybody wanting to leave Arsenal. But in 30 years of doing transfers, you learn a lot about human beings.”

“As a professional, it was perhaps his last contract at the top level and an important contract. After that, I accept that because we accepted that we would let him go. After that, we analyse the pros and cons.”

“We did what we tried to do and went as far as we could. Even Manchester City moved out of it in the end. That tells you we had no chance to give him a contract.”

