Wenger decides futures of Aubameyang and Walcott at Arsenal

Arsene Wenger has no intention of making a move for Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang during the January transfer window.



The Gabon international striker has long been linked with a move to England, with several clubs mentioned as possible landing spots. Everton are said to be weighing up an approach, with Sam Allardyce having conceded that he is looking to bring another proven frontman into Goodison Park.



Quizzed about any possible interest at his pre-weekend press conference on Friday, the Gunners boss said: “No, that is not a possibility.”



While distancing himself from one possible incoming at Emirates Stadium, Wenger has also sought to address the issue of one mooted outgoing.



Theo Walcott has struggled for regular game time this season, sparking speculation that he could soon be on the move. The England international is yet to start a Premier League game in 2017-18 and has seen just 47 minutes of top-flight action.



Wenger, though, maintains that the 28-year-old forward remains part of his plans. He added: “I want him to stay.”