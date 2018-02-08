Arsene Wenger has intervened in the Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang debate.

The striker - who scored on debut last weekend against Everton after his € 63.8

Speaking to FAZ, CEO Hans-Joakim Watzke said that : "On Thursday, I laid it on the line for the squad — the next player who does something like that will fail miserably.

"He’ll run into major problems. The next player who tries to put us under pressure by withholding performances or even going on strike will not get a pass and will instead sit in the stands.”

The reference to the Gabonese striker - who had netted 22 goals in all comps for the Yellow & Black before moving - was obvious.

Yet Wenger came to the rescue: “I don’t think so. He was suspended for two games before the break and one game after so he only played in the 2-2 against Werder Bremen.

“Maybe he was not physically prepared to give his best, but I don’t believe he didn’t want to perform.”

million move, was recently accused of “withholding performances” by Borussia Dortmund.