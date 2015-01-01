Wenger: ‘I’ve made a decision over my Arsenal future’
18 March at 18:15The future of Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has been thrown into major doubt. The Gunners’ last performances have been highly disappointing. The Premier League side sit 5th in the table and have already been eliminated from the Champions League.
Most of Arsenal fans have been blaming their manager whose contract in North London expires at the end of the season.
Juventus boss Max Allegri is the leading candidate to replace Wenger at the Emirates Stadium although Arsenal have yet to take a decision over the future of their boss.
Talking to media after Arsenal’s 3-1 defeat to WBA, Wenger has claimed that he has already made a decision over his future at the club.
Here’s what he tol English journalists: “I know what I will do in my future, so you will soon know, very soon. We are in a unique bad patch we never had in 20 years, we lose game after game at the moment and that for me is much more important than my future.”
Go to comments